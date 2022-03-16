The Walking Dead Series Finale Will Be Directed By Greg Nicotero
After 11 seasons and 12 years, AMC's post-apocalyptic zombie drama "The Walking Dead" is finally coming to an end.
Well, the flagship series is, anyway. There are still "Walking Dead" movies on the way as well as the multiple spin-off series including "Tales of the Walking Dead."
Based on the comics series written by Robert Kirkman, "The Walking Dead" first debuted in October of 2010, and completely dominated the American zombie genre. With many cast members dedicating nearly a decade of their lives to the show, these beloved characters are more than deserving of a break from trying to survive the end of the world. As fans prepare to say goodbye, some hopefully exciting news has broken regarding the series finale. As first reported by ComicBook.com, the series finale is being directed by horror icon Greg Nicotero.
"Just the idea that everything that we've done, everything that we've worked for will come to an end," Nicotero told ComicBook in July of 2021, "I think by the time we get to the finale, man, it's going to be hard to say goodbye to these people. It'll have been a third of my career I've been working on 'Walking Dead.'" Nicotero mentioned that his own children grew up on the show, that he had seen multiple cast and crew members get married, and celebrated the births of children to Norman Reedus, Sonequa Martin-Green, Alanna Masterson, and Christian Serratos. "All these people that I met and worked with, now they're moms and they're dads and [they have] families."
A fitting farewell for the series
Nicotero has served as an executive producer, special make-up effects supervisor, and primary director on "The Walking Dead" for years, having directed 37 episodes of the series (so far) and 13 episodes of "The Walking Dead: Webisodes." Nicotero was the gifted practical design artist behind the now-iconic look of the Walkers and provided much of the digital VFX designs for Shiva, Ezekiel's tiger companion. Nicotero was frequently brought in to direct season and mid-season premieres, as well as finales. Having Nicotero in the director's chair for the final episode feels poetic, allowing the series to end with someone who has been there since the very beginning.
In addition to "The Walking Dead," Nicotero is also the madman behind Shudder's "Creepshow" horror anthology series, which was recently renewed for its fourth season. The end of "TWD" will not be the last of Nicotero in-universe, as he will be directing the currently untitled "Walking Dead" movie starring series favorites Andrew Lincoln and Pollyanna McIntosh. The final season of "The Walking Dead" is currently airing, with episodes broadcasting on Sunday nights. All episodes are available one week early for AMC+ subscribers.