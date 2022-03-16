The Walking Dead Series Finale Will Be Directed By Greg Nicotero

After 11 seasons and 12 years, AMC's post-apocalyptic zombie drama "The Walking Dead" is finally coming to an end.

Well, the flagship series is, anyway. There are still "Walking Dead" movies on the way as well as the multiple spin-off series including "Tales of the Walking Dead."

Based on the comics series written by Robert Kirkman, "The Walking Dead" first debuted in October of 2010, and completely dominated the American zombie genre. With many cast members dedicating nearly a decade of their lives to the show, these beloved characters are more than deserving of a break from trying to survive the end of the world. As fans prepare to say goodbye, some hopefully exciting news has broken regarding the series finale. As first reported by ComicBook.com, the series finale is being directed by horror icon Greg Nicotero.

"Just the idea that everything that we've done, everything that we've worked for will come to an end," Nicotero told ComicBook in July of 2021, "I think by the time we get to the finale, man, it's going to be hard to say goodbye to these people. It'll have been a third of my career I've been working on 'Walking Dead.'" Nicotero mentioned that his own children grew up on the show, that he had seen multiple cast and crew members get married, and celebrated the births of children to Norman Reedus, Sonequa Martin-Green, Alanna Masterson, and Christian Serratos. "All these people that I met and worked with, now they're moms and they're dads and [they have] families."