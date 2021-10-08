The Final Episodes Of The Walking Dead Get A Premiere Date

Man, even Norman Reedus sounds bone-tired as Daryl Dixon, wearily going on about how nothing seems to matter anymore. Personally, I feel that and can't blame him whatsoever. Based on the comics series written by Robert Kirkman, "The Walking Dead" first invaded our television screens back in October of 2010. Having spawned a number of spin-off shows either already on air or still in the works (as well as the scheduled movies in the future), it's probably high time for the one that helped kickstart this zombie craze in the first place to finally get a well-deserved ending.

The first half of "The Walking Dead" Season 11 debuted on August 22, 2021 with eight episodes and the next eight will come to AMC (subscribers to the AMC+ streaming service will be able to watch the episodes a little earlier) on February 20, 2022. A third block of episodes will then wrap up the season and the series for good, concluding a release schedule that fittingly stretches out the still-popular show for as long as humanely possible. Goodbyes are tough, I get it! In addition to Reedus and also the return of Lauren Cohan as Maggie, the cast for the final season will include Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Khary Payton, Ross Marquand, Lauren Ridloff, Callan MacAuliffe, Eleanor Matsuura, Cooper Andrews, Nadia Hilker, Cailey Fleming, Cassady McClincy, Paola Lazaro, Angel Theory, Jacob Young, and Margot Bingham.

Showrunner Angela Kang previously teased the final season as "Bigger than ever," describing it as:

The stakes will be high — we'll see more zombies, tons of action, intriguing new stories, never-before-seen locations and our groups together in one community for the first time, trying to rebuild what the Whisperers took from them."