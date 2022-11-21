Carl Grimes Returned For A Walking Dead Series Finale Cameo That No One Spotted

If you thought you spotted a familiar face in the background of the finale of "The Walking Dead," you were right! Chandler Riggs, the actor who played Carl, the son of Sheriff Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), had a cameo as an extra during a sequence at Hilltop in the series finale. He's not playing Carl, of course, who died via walker bite back in season 8, but is just another farmer helping create sustenance for the survivors of the apocalypse. Honestly, he's a little tricky to recognize given that he's grown up a bit and isn't wearing his trademark eyepatch, but it's still good to see Riggs is alive and well, even if his fictional counterpart wasn't so lucky.

Riggs wasn't the only familiar face that showed up in the finale since fans actually got a glimpse of Rick and Michonne (Danai Gurira) for the first time in years, but his appearance was a little more of a surprise, even for the people who make the show. In a group interview with Entertainment Weekly, the cast and crew shared the joys of having the prodigal son of "The Walking Dead" return, even if he's only in the background.