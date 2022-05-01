The Daryl Dixon Walking Dead Spinoff Adds David Zabel As New Showrunner

Kang's exit as showrunner was reportedly finalized before McBride stepped away, and Kang is set to continue working on other AMC projects. McBride's departure, meanwhile, was apparently the result of a major switch-up in the production plan. According to TVLine, the series is relocating from Atlanta, GA to Europe. That's a major move for long-time cast members of "The Walking Dead" who have been working on the show in Georgia for over a decade, and McBride isn't the first actor to bow out due to a location issue. Andrew Lincoln, who starred in "The Walking Dead" as its original main protagonist, Rick Grimes, eventually left the flagship series in order to spend time with his family in England.

A representative from AMC shared the following statement about series lead McBride's departure to TVLine on Wednesday:

"Melissa McBride has given life to one of the most interesting, real, human and popular characters in 'The Walking Dead' Universe. Unfortunately, she is no longer able to participate in the previously announced spinoff focused on the Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier characters, which will be set and filmed in Europe this summer and premiere next year. Relocating to Europe became logistically untenable for Melissa at this time. We know fans will be disappointed by this news, but 'The Walking Dead' Universe continues to grow and expand in interesting ways and we very much hope to see Carol again in the near future."

Although there's no word on whether Kang's continued collaborations with AMC involve "The Walking Dead" spinoffs, there are at least two more in the works. "Isle of the Dead" is set to follow Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan), two characters who have apparently overcome a whole lot since the last time I watched this show, in a new story set in Manhattan. And "Tales of the Walking Dead," an anthology series, has already released its first teaser.

The as-yet-untitled Daryl Dixon spinoff has not announced a release date, but is expected to debut on AMC in 2023.