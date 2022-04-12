Tales Of The Walking Dead Teaser: Not Everyone Is Interested In Survival

With "The Walking Dead" coming to a close after 11 seasons, the mega-popular zombie franchise is continuing to expand its universe with another spinoff series. This time, in the form of the six-part episodic anthology, "Tales of the Walking Dead." The series will explore six different stories set around the apocalypse, with new characters as well as some series favorites. AMC released the first teaser trailer for the new show during the midseason finale of "The Walking Dead" on Sunday night, giving our first look at the variety of perspectives brought to the world of the Walkers, as well as a glimpse into the life of the woman who would inevitably become Alpha of the Whisperers (Samantha Morton) on "The Walking Dead."

While "Tales of the Walking Dead" still doesn't have a precise release date, the teaser does indicate a Summer 2022 premiere. In addition to Morton, the new series features a confirmed cast of Terry Crews, Olivia Munn, Parker Posey, Anthony Edwards, Daniella Pineda, Poppy Liu, Jillian Bell, Jessie T. Usher, and Danny Ramirez. There's always the possibility of other "TWD" favorites appearing throughout, but there's a good chance AMC is keeping that information close to the chest. The fifteen-second teaser leaves plenty of room for theorizing, but based on the small thumbnails of each story, "Tales of the Walking Dead" looks to differ in tone compared to "The Walking Dead" and "Fear the Walking Dead."

Check out the teaser below and speculate for yourself.