You Don't Need To Know The Walking Dead To Enjoy The Walking Dead: Dead City, But 'It'll Help'

One of the most common complaints about the Marvel Cinematic Universe is that it's not accessible to new fans due to the sheer volume of films and TV shows released over the past 15 years. It's daunting for someone to jump in and consume all of that media in order to catch up with the entire story. And frankly, most people don't want to do weeks' worth of homework just to understand a new series or movie.

However, just like the medium that birthed the Avengers, the Defenders, the Runaways, and the rest of the House of Ideas' stable of characters, it's not necessary for a fan to seek out a character's complete history to enjoy any given story arc in most cases. If I'm reading a line-wide crossover comic book event like "Civil War" or "Secret Invasion," I could simply pick up the main title to get the story. Although, if I choose to dig deeper and further into the world where these events are taking place, then I could branch out into the various tie-ins. But there's nothing that says I would have to read the tie-ins in order to enjoy the flagship title by itself.

The same thing applies to other comic book adaptations because that seems to be the approach that most creative teams are taking with franchises like the Arrowverse, "The Boys" on Prime Video, or AMC's "The Walking Dead." With the latter ending their main program after 11 seasons, Scott M. Gimple and his team are looking ahead to the next chapters beyond the group of survivors discovered by Rick Grimes all those years ago, beginning with the upcoming series "The Walking Dead: Dead City." The producer recently addressed the issue of accessibility when it comes to those shows.