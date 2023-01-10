The Walking Dead: Dead City Will Feature References To Escape From New York And The Warriors

Hearing these two films get name-dropped by Jomé is quite interesting and could shed some light on what exactly this new environment is like. Both "Escape from New York" and "The Warriors" envisioned New York City as a crime-ridden, debaucherous modern wasteland. Curiously, both see the city essentially cut off from the rest of the United States for one reason or another.

If "The Walking Dead: Dead City" follows in these footsteps, then there might actually be a compelling story waiting for us. After all, it's hard not to wonder what a city as massive as New York would be like in the aftermath of a zombie, er, walker apocalypse. Could it really be as isolated and desolate as other zombie movies make it out to be?

Personally, I don't think that's likely, but why take my word for it? Take it from Cohan herself, who describes this new environment as an unpleasant wake-up call. "What I like about the show being in New York and in this new terrain is that it's just unwelcoming," she said. "A few years on, we get to explore these notions of forgiveness and getting on with your life and really facing your own demons."

"The Walking Dead: Dead City" will premiere sometime in June 2023 on AMC.