Fear The Walking Dead Season 8 Will End The Long-Shuffling Zombie Series

In the meantime, though, "The Walking Dead" chief content officer Scott Gimple says the final season of "Fear the Walking Dead" will be "one of its most vibrant, inventive, exciting seasons ever." Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios, has also shared his enthusiasm for the show's conclusion, saying, "It's a truly exciting year for The Walking Dead Universe, as we conclude an epic journey on 'Fear the Walking Dead,' which became one of the most successful shows in the history of cable television." While the flagship series "The Walking Dead" was always the more attention-grabbing show of the two, its spinoff did break records, becoming the highest-rated first season in cable history when it debuted in 2015, according to Variety.

Though it seems natural for "Fear the Walking Dead" to wind down after eight seasons, it's also worth noting that AMC is generally tightening its pursestrings after the company announced that the streaming era had not been as lucrative as expected. "It was our belief that cord cutting losses would be offset by gains in streaming," MSG Entertainment CEO James Dolan said in a memo in late November, per IndieWire. "This has not been the case." Dolan said that AMC Networks would need to "undergo significant cutbacks," including layoffs and "cuts to every operating area of AMC Networks." There's no word on whether these cutbacks impacted "Fear the Walking Dead," or if its season eight ending was pre-planned. Either way, the series will return with the first half of its final season on Sunday, May 14 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on AMC and AMC+.