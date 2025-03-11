The Real Reason Jon Bernthal's Shane Walsh Died In The Walking Dead Season 2

For fans familiar with the comics, the most surprising part of Shane's death was that it took as long as it did. In the comics, Shane gets shot by Carl at the end of the very first volume. His purpose there is to foreshadow the moral downslide Rick would go through, but the comic version of Shane wasn't a particularly fleshed-out character in his own right. He was quickly forgotten.

On the TV show, keeping Shane around served a few clear purposes. The first is that the awkward position Rick finds himself in — by waking up from a coma and finding out that his best friend and wife hooked up under the assumption he'd died — makes for some very messy, compelling entertainment. The writers were going to milk that dynamic for all it was worth.

The other (better) purpose was that Shane helped externalize Rick's struggles. Instead of one guy dealing with the constant string of moral quandaries on his own, the show had Shane representing Rick's desire for a colder, pragmatic approach to surviving the apocalypse. Meanwhile, the show brought in Dale a little earlier than the comics to represent Rick's desire to be a good person, to stick to his ideals no matter how impractical it may be. When Dale dies in "Judge, Jury, Executioner," the big thematic concern this poses is that now Shane's got an opening to take fully bend Rick to his point of view.

Rick kills Shane in the next episode, but of course the ideological battle between Dale and Shane would rage on in Rick's head long afterward. It became a character conflict that was more subtle and internalized than it was in the first two seasons, but arguably even more compelling. As Robert Kirkman explained in another interview after Shane's death: