The 10 Best Episodes Of The Vinland Saga Anime, Ranked

"Vinland Saga" brings the era of the Vikings to the realm of anime. The titular "Vinland" is the name that Viking explorer Leif Erikson gave to North America after reaching its shores, and in the series, that far off land represents a wish to escape to a better place than where you currently stand. The show is set in the early 11th century during the Danish subjugation of England, and explores how someone could become a pacifist in such a violent world.

The answer: Thorfinn, introduced as a young boy living in Iceland. Like all boys, he likes playing war — until he sees the real thing when his father, Thors, is murdered by the Viking Askeladd. The orphaned Thorfinn joins Askeladd's band, choosing a life of violence to earn a duel with the man he hates. Thors, a former warrior who'd vowed never to kill again, would never have wanted Thorfinn to follow this path — especially on his behalf.

"Vinland Saga" season 1 is about the teenage Thorfinn's revenge, while the second season follows Thorfinn as he grows into a man. Having failed to get his revenge and killed hundreds of people for nothing, he's but an empty man living as a plantation slave. "Vinland Saga" season 2 shifts gears into a slower, more contemplative show as Thorfinn considers what kind of person he was and learns about the man he will be.

The anime is based on the original "Vinland Saga" manga by Makoto Yukimura, but has only adapted the first 100 chapters (less than 50% of the story), and a third season has not entered development at this time. Looking at the stretch of the story that the show has gotten too, here are the crowning achievements of its 48-episode run (fingers crossed that I can add a "so far" to that soon).