What Shogun Has In Common With The Best Anime Of 2023

This article contains spoilers for "Shōgun."

It already feels safe to say that FX's "Shōgun” is the TV breakout of 2024. FX, noticing the comparisons of "Shōgun" to "Game of Thrones," has concluded they have a golden goose; and picked up the limited series for two more seasons.

"Shōgun" is set in Japan during the year 1600. Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) gains an ally in John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), a shipwrecked European sailor. Blackthorne came to Japan to ensure the Portuguese didn't seize the island nation before his homeland England could get a trading foothold. When he arrives, he doesn't speak a word of his new companions' language.

One of the first Japanese words that Blackthorne learns is "Teki" — "Enemy." I remember as I watched the scene, I recognized the word myself. I don't speak Japanese, but I have picked up a few words from watching many different anime series. Among them are "Watashi" ("I"), "Sekai" ("world"), "Mirai" ("future"), and "Teki."

That latter, I got from the best anime series of 2023: "Vinland Saga" (sorry "Attack on Titan"). Near the end of season 2, the series' protagonist Thorfinn completes his character development from a vengeful warrior to an idealistic icon with these words: "Ore ni teki nanka inai" — "I have no enemies."

"Vinland Saga" is set in the 11th century during Viking dominance of Europe. Viking and Samurai are cross-cultural equivalents (which makes it extra funny to hear the former speaking Japanese), and what links "Vinland Saga" and "Shōgun" is their cultural bridges. "Shōgun" is a Japanese epic written by an Englishman (James Clavell, author of the original novel). Blackthorne stands in for Clavell in his journey to understand Japanese culture from the outside. "Vinland Saga" is a Viking epic written by Makoto Yukimura, a Japanese man, and has insights only an outsider could glean.