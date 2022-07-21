The Fight Sequences In Primal Season 2 'Almost Broke The Studio'

The animated series "Primal" had creator Genndy Tartakovsky ("Samurai Jack," "Dexter's Laboratory") bring a visceral, vicious, and visually stunning story to Adult Swim. The series follows a Neanderthal and a Tyrannosaurus, both struggling to survive in a dangerous world after the sudden loss of their families. Whether it's other deadly dinosaurs and gnarly creatures or a terrifying mystical cult, there are endless dangers for the characters dubbed Spear and Fang. But you'll probably never hear these names uttered in the series, because it's a dialogue-free show filled with primal sounds and an incredible score.

After the first season concluded with Spear and Fang encountering a new character, one who could change the entire dynamic of the series, "Primal" is picking up where it left off, and it's deadlier than ever. In fact, the battles that Spear and Fang get into in the upcoming second season took things to a whole new level — so much that they almost "broke the studio," according to Tartakovsky himself.

If you'd prefer to avoid knowing any details about the first couple episodes of "Primal" season 2, then this is your last chance to turn away.