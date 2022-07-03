Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal Season 2 Trailer: Spear And Fang Hit The Open Water

Season 2 of Genndy Tartakovsky's "Primal" is galloping your way on the back of a Tyrannosaurus rex. The Emmy Award-winning animated series will return next month, and now a trailer for it is here, ready to bash in your eyes like a wooly mammoth.

"Primal" follows the adventures of Spear and Fang, a cave man and T. rex who are thrown together after they both experience tragedy in a violent prehistoric fantasy world. The show aired the first five episodes of its first season over the course of one week back in October of 2019. It would be another full year before the second half of the first season aired in October of 2020. Just shy of two years later, "Primal" is returning to Adult Swim and HBO Max with new episodes, and you can get a taste of what's in store via the trailer below.

Trailer for "GENNDY TARTAKOVSKY'S PRIMAL" season 2, premiering July 21 at midnight on #AdultSwim and streaming next day on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/M27TEaewGx — Animation on HBO Max (@AnimationOnMax) July 2, 2022

The trailer begins with blurbs for "Primal" season 1, and then we see some glimpses of season 2 action. Since the cuts are quick and "Primal" is (with the exception of some Neanderthal grunts by lead voice actor Aaron LaPlante) mostly dialogue-free, it's not always easy to parse what is going on in this trailer. We see Spear fighting other cave men and taking some arrows in the back while Fang gets slashed by claws. There are images of them at sea — shots of them on a raft, on a boat, and evading a Megalodon underwater — and we also see a couple of thrones, one of which is occupied by a huge fire demon.

It looks like civilization is creeping in more and season 2 will pick up right where "Slave of the Scorpion," the finale of "Primal" season 1, left off, with Spear and Fang's new ally, Mira (Laetitia Eido-Mollon) being carried off on a boat.