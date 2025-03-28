Against All Odds, The Best Animated Show Of 2025 Is Actually Getting A Second Season

On paper, renewing "Common Side Effects" for a second season is a no-brainer. The Adult Swim series, which is about two former high school lab partners named Marshall and Frances who discover a magical mushroom with healing properties that can cure just about everything and must face-off against big pharma, international businessmen, and the United States federal Drug Enforcement Administration, was created by Joe Bennett (the incredible "Scavengers Reign") and Steve Hely ("Veep"), and features Mike Judge and Greg Daniels ("King of the Hill") as executive producers. With a roster of above-the-line talent boasting such an impressive resume, the name value alone in any other era would justify at least three seasons without a second thought.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, we're living in a time where animation is continually being devalued. "Fired On Mars," one of the best new animated shows of 2023, has still not been given the green light on a follow-up season, and fans are still waiting with bated breath to see what the future holds for the live-action/animation hybrid film "Coyote vs. Acme." Fortunately, "Common Side Effects" lives to see another day, which is great news for fans and even better news for the people who foolishly slept on season 1.

"Joe and Steve did their job by crafting a boundary-pushing and genre-defining piece of television that re-frames what 'adult animation' is capable of," said Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen in a statement. "And you all did your job by showing up on Adult Swim and Max to support the show and lighting up your socials to spread the word. So, see? We CAN have nice things." Adult Swim continues to be one of the only algorithm-proof companies still making TV that feels original, evolutionary, and yes, dangerous, and that includes "Common Side Effects." The trippy, comedic mystery is a testament to what is possible when animators are allowed to lean into their creative brilliance, and with a perfect 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, it's very clearly paid off.

Advertisement