Only One Channel Is Still Making TV That Actually Feels Dangerous

There are a few places where it feels like whatever you're watching is being broadcast directly from an alternate universe — roadside motel televisions, public access channels from towns you've never been to, and Adult Swim after midnight. It's a feeling that anyone who has fallen asleep in the middle of watching "Robot Chicken" only to be startled awake and greeted by the hypnotic surrealism of a show like "Infomercials" knows intimately: where what stares back at you from the TV screen is so bizarre and phantasmagorical that you can't help but answer its call like a sailor drawn to a rock by a siren.

The average viewer likely thinks of Adult Swim as the network behind "Rick and Morty," syndicated reruns of their favorite adult animated series, and culture-shaping oddities like "Space Ghost Coast to Coast," but the real freaks and sickos know that Adult Swim is also the home of some of the last remaining vestiges of truly groundbreaking, original, and downright dangerous expressions of imagination. No other network or programming block could get away with spontaneously releasing something like "Too Many Cooks" or now seasonal horror classics like the "Yule Log" series. The block doesn't release these transfixing works as one-off gimmicks in an attempt to go viral, but because boundary pushing, inimitable explosions of artistry are the heart and soul of Adult Swim.

Look no further than the "SMALLS" collection, or the curated episodes of 4 AM's golden child, "Off The Air." I was recently privileged enough to catch selections of both on the big screen, and allowing my senses to be overloaded by the work made something abundantly clear — Adult Swim is an oasis of risky creativity during a time when corporate suits are demanding a safe, homogenous desert.