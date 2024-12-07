One Of The Wildest Horror Movies Of All Time Has A Surprise Sequel – And You Can Watch It Right Now

Given that one of the most beloved yuletide tales of all time contains four ghosts (that would be Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol"), you'd think people would've been immediately accepting of horror movies set at Christmas. But once upon a time, people were so scandalized by the notion of slasher Santa Claus that they ran the movie, "Silent Night, Deadly Night" out of theaters.

Now that families routinely gather in front of the television every holiday season to watch such violent delights as "Gremlins" and "Black Christmas," it feels like everything's in play. People are even treating Stanley Kubrick's "Eyes Wide Shut," which contains an orgy centerpiece, as a must-watch Christmas classic. So nothing's shocking anymore. Right?

Have you seen "Adult Swim Yule Log?"

From Casper Kelly, the maker of the 2014 viral sensation "Too Many Cooks," "Adult Swim Yule Log" turned the genre of televised fireplace mood-setters on its soot-coated ear. The film starts with the gruesome murder of a deceitful enslaver and keeps hurling dark surprises at viewers for 90 minutes. This is not the kind of transgressive entertainment you'd want to spring on your parents or grandparents just because it's Christmas themed. Unless they're ultra-hip, they will remove your presents from under the tree and disinvite you from Christmas dinner forever.

Sound like your kind of provocation? Well, Adult Swim is about to make yours the merriest of Christmases this year.