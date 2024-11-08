One Of The Most Infamous Horror Movies Ever Is Finally Getting A Reboot

For those who may not be familiar, the original "Silent Night, Deadly Night" centers on a boy named Billy Chapman who is traumatized by his parents' Christmas Eve murder. After suffering even more at the hands of sadistic nuns in an orphanage, a grown-up Billy dresses as St. Nick and goes on a holiday rampage to punish the naughty. At the time of its release, the film was a lightning rod for controversy; people were none too pleased about the idea of a man dressed as Santa brutally killing people. But that was an extremely different era, and in the age of the brutal kills of films like "Terrifier," will this new film be transgressive or interesting enough to cut through the noise?

Over the years, several sequels to the original were made. The film was loosely remade in 2012 under the title "Silent Night." Another remake was also planned to release in 2022, but that turned into "Christmas Bloody Christmas" instead. As for how this new take will differ? That still remains to be seen. Nelson had this to say about it:

"The opportunity to work with producers involved with the original Silent Night, Deadly Night and to partner with the Terrifier 3 team is an honor. I'll never forget walking into the video store at the mini mall when I was 5 and seeing that poster for the original film. I was in awe and started imagining what horrifying things would happen. To be a part of the film's legacy many years later is insane! I'm looking forward to getting production underway, and unleashing my new take on this compelling story. Billy is back!"

Aside from his work on the "Wrong Turn" reboot, Nelson also directed two segments in last year's "V/H/S/85." For my money, his "Wrong Turn" was one of the most underseen horror movies that was done dirty by the pandemic, and he seems like a great fit to reinvent this classic for modern times.

The new "Silent Night, Deadly Night" movie doesn't have a release date yet, but stay tuned.