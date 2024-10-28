Terrifier 3 Just Passed A Massive Box Office Milestone No One Saw Coming

As it stands, the highest-grossing NC-17 movie ever at the global box office is 2007's "Lust, Caution" ($67 million worldwide), which was directed by Ang Lee. The way things are going, "Terrifier 3" is going to pass that mark in the coming weeks and will stand alone above all other NC-17 and unrated films in history. Truly wild stuff.

It's not as though unrated movies never succeed at the box office: Just look at IFC's "In a Violent Nature" breaking through earlier this year. But we're talking about cheap movies that go on to make a couple million dollars before making the bulk of their money on VOD, home video, streaming, etc. In this case, we're looking at an uncompromising, ultra-violent film that is part of a franchise that has been around for more than a decade now. Yet, here it is, becoming orders of magnitude larger than any of the prior installments and besting big-budget comic book movies like "Joker: Folie a Deux" along the way. It's truly unlike anything we've ever seen before.

"Terrifier 2" shocked the industry in 2022 when it made more than $15 million worldwide against a mere $250,000 budget. 2016's "Terrifier" was essentially a non-starter at the box office and found life as a cult film of sorts on home video/streaming. That led to the third installment, which sees Art the Clown slaughtering people at Christmas, being put on the fast track. All of the buzz from "Terrifier 2" bled over and increased the audience for these films by an awful lot. Considering that this franchise traces its roots back to the little-seen 2013 horror anthology "All Hallows' Eve" and, before that, a pair of shorts directed by Leone, it's all pretty amazing.

