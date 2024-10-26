Venom: The Last Dance Scores 2024's Second-Biggest Superhero Box Office Opening

In the school yearbook of superhero projects, 2018's "Venom" would definitely have been voted "Least likely to succeed." It was an origin story about a supervillain whose comic book origins are inextricably tied to Spider-Man ... but Spider-Man wasn't even in it, being tied up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Instead, "Venom" was to be part of Sony's own shared superhero universe (which at one point bore the unfortunate acronym "SPUMC").

Against all odds, "Venom" was a box office hit. The 2021 sequel "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" was an even bigger hit. And although this year's threequel is heading for the lowest opening weekend of the franchise so far, it'll still be the second-biggest opening for a superhero movie of 2024 so far. Per TheWrap, "Venom: The Last Dance" is on track for an estimated $52 million debut at the domestic box office, after grossing $22 million on Friday (including previews). That's considerably short of the box office projections from last week, which pointed to an opening in the $70 million range.

Still, it's not a disaster. The domestic numbers may have been impacted by this weekend's Yankees-Dodgers games keeping audiences glued to their TVs at home, and overseas ticket sales could give "The Last Dance" a lift. A massive 75% of the global box office total for "Venom" came from foreign markets, including $269.1 million from China alone. "Venom: The Last Dance" scored a $9.4 million opening day in China on Wednesday — the country's biggest opening for a comic book movie since "Spider-Man: Far From Home" in 2019.

"The Last Dance" also has the benefit of a relatively thrifty (for a superhero film) budget of $120 million. Per Variety, $20 million of that budget went to star, producer, and co-writer Tom Hardy. That might sound like a lot, but considering Hardy's extensive creative involvement and the fact that he plays two characters (human host Eddie Brock and his symbiote partner Venom), he's working hard for the money. Plus, this franchise wouldn't have worked at all if Hardy hadn't thrown himself into it so enthusiastically.