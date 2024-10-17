Can Venom 3 Help The Box Office Move Past The Failure Of Joker 2?

"The Last Dance" centers on Eddie and Venom, who find themselves on the run. The odd-couple duo is being hunted by beings from both of their worlds, forcing them to make a difficult decision with major consequences. It is being billed as Hardy's final time playing the character. Kelly Marcel, who penned the previous entries, is making her feature directorial debut here. The cast also includes Chiwetel Ejiofor ("Doctor Strange"), Juno Temple ("Ted Lasso"), Rhys Ifans ("The Amazing Spider-Man") and Stephen Graham ("Venom: Let There Be Carnage").

As far as theaters are concerned, this will be a win even on the low end of current expectations. A $70 million opening weekend means levels of ticket sales we haven't seen since "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" opened to $111 million in early September. It will also be the second-biggest opening for a comic book movie in 2024 behind only the juggernaut that was "Deadpool & Wolverine" ($211.4 million) in July.

Warner Bros.' "Joker 2" has been a catastrophe, opening to just $37.8 million and fell off a cliff in weekend two with a mere $7 million haul. Director Todd Phillips' sequel is now expected to lose as much as $200 million during its theatrical run. That's not what theaters wanted by any means and they're now left hoping that "Smile 2" breaks out and that "Terrifier 3" holds as well. It's not a great situation so, come what may, Venom gets to be the hero here, rather than the villain.

For Sony, it's the end to the only reliable thing they've done with the "Spider-Man" franchise outside of the main films. They seem to be setting up Knull as a big villain for the future, but where is that future, exactly? Is it going to be in "Spider-Man 4," which is firmly part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Is it somehow going to involve "Kraven the Hunter," which hits theaters in December? These are big questions for another time. It matters because Sony needs this movie to be a hit after the failure of "Madame Web" and "Morbius" so that they can continue to have a future with the Marvel rights that they control. At least in the early going, things are still looking good. We'll see how it all shakes out.

"Venom: The Last Dance" hits theaters on October 25, 2024.