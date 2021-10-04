What Venom 2 And Many Saints Of Newark Can Teach Us About The Post-Pandemic Box Office

"Venom" made waves when it opened to $80 million in 2018, on its way to a staggering $856 million worldwide. It overcame a tidal wave of negative reviews to do so, but it didn't have to suffer a global pandemic. That is what makes the opening for director Andy Serkis' "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" so shocking. It did about $10 million more on its opening weekend than "Black Widow" did ($80.3 million) back in July, the previous high bar for these crazy Covid times.

No disrespect to Tom Hardy and Co., but Scarlett Johansson's long-awaited solo debut in the MCU, in no normal universe, would have made that much less than "Venom 2." It's an example of just how strange things have become. And yet, at the same time, how normal they still are in some ways. It's all still Marvel. It's all big superhero blockbusters. That's what can still be released, with relative confidence, by studios at the box office right now. Though the key very well might be theatrical exclusivity, as opposed to a hybrid release.

"Black Widow" debuted both in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access. It is heavily believed those numbers ultimately ate into the box office, paving the way for Johansson's big lawsuit, which was recently settled. In contrast, Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," which was released exclusively in theaters, just crossed $200 million domestic, becoming the first movie of the pandemic era to do so. Superheroes are continuing to do business. That much is certain. It's just a matter of figuring out the best strategy, from a distribution standpoint. Though the evidence is stacked against day-and-date.