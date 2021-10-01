David Chase Signs Huge HBO Deal, Could This Mean More Sopranos?

The question everyone will ask when they see this news is: are we getting more "Sopranos"? A new TV series sounds kind of unlikely, and also kind of like a bad idea, at least in my opinion. But another prequel movie could certainly work, especially if Michael Gandolfini returns to play young Tony Soprano once again. Gandolfini is certainly open to the idea, telling Uproxx:

"This is such an incredible character and incredible group of actors and incredible filmmakers that I learned so much. This is going to jump to the priority to get to work with David [Chase] or anyone again. But I am not so much interested in playing 30-year-old Tony. I think if there's an interesting part after this movie, before the show, that we can explore something about Tony that hasn't been explored, in his youth, in his 20s. After that, we're getting a little too old."

When asked if he would make more "Sopranos," Chase previously said: "I'm much more interested in doing other things. Much more. In fact, when we first started, the studio used to talk about doing a sequel, and I was like yeah, dream on."

However, he did add: "There's only one way that I would do it, and that was if ['Sopranos' writer] Terry [Winter] and I could write the script together. That I would do," and continued that if he did return to this world, it would be "a sequel" to "The Many Saints of Newark." "In other words, what happens after this movie's over, before the TV show starts," Chase told Deadline, adding:

"With Tony in his 20s. That would be interesting to do, and there's a lot of stories that exist already because of the mythology, and working with Terry would be great. He and I in that world again, I think we'd have a good time. I wouldn't do it on my own, and I would not do it with anybody else. If Warners wanted it, they own it, they can do whatever they want."