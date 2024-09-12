Venom 3 Just Revealed One Of Marvel's Most Powerful Villains - And He's A Thanos-Level Threat

The weirdest comic book sub-franchise of them all is, somehow, about to get even weirder. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has stood at the top of the mountain for well over a decade at this point, while its main competitor in DC Studios has struggled to keep pace and is now enacting a full-scale reboot under James Gunn and Peter Safran. Meanwhile, Sony's standalone "Spider-Man" franchise took the "If you can't beat 'em, join 'em" approach when it folded both Sam Raimi's movies and Marc Webb's duology into the MCU proper with "Spider-Man: No Way Home." And then there's "Venom," which has complicated the multiverse beyond all logic and reason and had a grand time doing so. However, even all that nonsense featuring tons of decapitations and silly accents pales in comparison to what the impending threequel just revealed.

Today brought fans the final trailer for "Venom: The Last Dance" where, believe it or not, the official unveiling of Venom-Fish wasn't the most noteworthy thing about it. Instead, after weeks of playing coy about which new character was meant to fill the shoes of prior antagonists like Carnage and Riot, Sony has finally unleashed its main baddie — and it's not even close to what anyone expected. Previous guesses centered around established figures from the source material such as Lasher or Toxin, but Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock and his symbiote alter-ego have made it as plain as can be.

Meet Knull, one of the most powerful forces of evil in the entire Marvel legendarium and, yes, one of the very few characters who could be considered on par with the Mad Titan Thanos himself. Buckle up, folks, because "Venom: The Last Dance" is throwing the most powerful threat yet at our favorite bromance.