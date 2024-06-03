The Venom 3 Trailer Makes Marvel's Multiverse Even More Confusing

Have rumors of the superhero movie demise been greatly exaggerated? At a time when even the vaunted Marvel Cinematic Universe has gone through some rough patches and the entire live-action DC Universe undergoes a total creative reboot, the luster seems to have finally worn off the industry's golden goose. Too bad nobody appears to have delivered that memo to the wackiest odd-couple pairing in the entire genre ... or to the legions of fans looking forward to turning their latest antics into more viral memes.

After first worming their way into everyone's goo-filled hearts in 2018's "Venom" and serving up a second heaping of chaotic energy in "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" three years later, Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock and the violent, head-chomping symbiote joined to him at the hip (literally) are making their grand return in the trilogy-capping "Venom: The Last Dance." Although mostly content to reside in its own separate corner of the Marvel universe to this point, the release of the official trailer for "Venom 3" changes the game in a big way by directly acknowledging the franchise's recent pivot towards the multiverse. But rather than resolving all sorts of unanswered questions about how this series fits into the overall MCU, the hints and teases included in the new footage only make things more confusing. Honestly, what else could anyone expect from these quirky "Venom" movies?

From muddled continuity details to (possibly) recurring characters to the nagging concern of exactly how the multiverse works in the first place, fans might have their work cut out for them in untangling the web weaved by "Venom: The Last Dance."