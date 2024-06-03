Eddie Brock And His Boyfriend Venom Are Back For The Venom: The Last Dance Trailer
Marvel's best couple is coming back to try and save Sony's woebegone live-action Spider-Verse one final time. With "Morbius" failing to make "It's Morbin' Time!" happen and "Madame Web" falling harder than Dakota Johnson trying to pop the lid on a soda can, it's up to Tom Hardy's lobster tank-diving journalist Eddie Brock and his tater tots-snacking, gooey-hearted (and just plain gooey) boyfriend Venom to keep the studio's hopes of a viable "Spider-Man" extended universe alive. (At least until Aaron Taylor-Johnson's nose-biting Kraven the Hunter arrives to usher in the next Yuletide season classic.)
"Venom: The Last Dance" sees "Venom" and "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" co-writer Kelly Marcel trying her hand at directing for the first time, once again drawing from a story she cooked up with Hardy. The pair have gradually become the main creative driving force behind this franchise over the course of the trilogy, along the way evolving the "Venom" films from a somewhat po-faced sci-fi/horror-flavored throwback to early '00s superhero fare to a sublimely silly romantic comedy about what it might be like to be in a relationship with your own intrusive thoughts.
"The Last Dance" has been described as the concluding entry in the "Venom" series, with Sony Motion Pictures Group chairman Tom Rothman calling it a "huge" event movie in a recent interview with Deadline. That mostly speaks to the studio's misunderstanding of what people actually like about these films; namely, the interactions between Hardy and himself as Eddie and Venom. Thankfully, Hardy and Marcel seem to have a much firmer grasp on that by this stage. You can check out the "Last Dance" trailer above for a taste of what they've cooked up this time.
Eddie and Venom will perform their last tango this fall
In the words of the philosopher Marshall Bruce Mathers III, "(I got that) adrenaline momentum." The third "Venom" film will pick up with Eddie and Venom after the duo's 2021 outing "Venom: Let Them Be Carnage" saw them yanked from their reality into the Marvel Cinematic Universe's sacred timeline just in time to catch J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) outing Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) secret identity to the world, as seen in the "Spider-Man: Far From Home" mid-credits scene. However, that year's "Spider-Man: No Way Home" didn't actually do anything with this plot point beyond showing Eddie and Venom getting pulled back just as abruptly to their own universe (though not before Venom left a literal piece of himself behind).
For now, we'll just have to wait and see where "Venom: The Last Dance" takes this multiversal thread from here. The film's cast includes series newcomer Chiwetel Ejiofor (himself no stranger to Marvel multiverse shenanigans after playing multiple variants of Karl Mordo in the MCU) and Juno Temple, with Clark Backo — the star of Marcel's "The Changeling" adaptation for Apple TV+ — also onboard. "Venom: The Last Dance" itself is slated to arrive just in time for spooky season (only the most romantic time of the year) on October 25, 2024.