Eddie Brock And His Boyfriend Venom Are Back For The Venom: The Last Dance Trailer

Marvel's best couple is coming back to try and save Sony's woebegone live-action Spider-Verse one final time. With "Morbius" failing to make "It's Morbin' Time!" happen and "Madame Web" falling harder than Dakota Johnson trying to pop the lid on a soda can, it's up to Tom Hardy's lobster tank-diving journalist Eddie Brock and his tater tots-snacking, gooey-hearted (and just plain gooey) boyfriend Venom to keep the studio's hopes of a viable "Spider-Man" extended universe alive. (At least until Aaron Taylor-Johnson's nose-biting Kraven the Hunter arrives to usher in the next Yuletide season classic.)

"Venom: The Last Dance" sees "Venom" and "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" co-writer Kelly Marcel trying her hand at directing for the first time, once again drawing from a story she cooked up with Hardy. The pair have gradually become the main creative driving force behind this franchise over the course of the trilogy, along the way evolving the "Venom" films from a somewhat po-faced sci-fi/horror-flavored throwback to early '00s superhero fare to a sublimely silly romantic comedy about what it might be like to be in a relationship with your own intrusive thoughts.

"The Last Dance" has been described as the concluding entry in the "Venom" series, with Sony Motion Pictures Group chairman Tom Rothman calling it a "huge" event movie in a recent interview with Deadline. That mostly speaks to the studio's misunderstanding of what people actually like about these films; namely, the interactions between Hardy and himself as Eddie and Venom. Thankfully, Hardy and Marcel seem to have a much firmer grasp on that by this stage. You can check out the "Last Dance" trailer above for a taste of what they've cooked up this time.