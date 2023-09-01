The Changeling Review: A Lyrical, Gut-Wrenching Tale About The Horrors Of Parenthood

"The Changeling," however, isn't just about developing its character and making you an emotional basketcase — the show is also a story about place, and that place is primarily New York City. Even before things get more fantastical at a certain inflection point, the city is foundational in shaping not only the mood and tone of the series but also the characters who chose to live there. NYC has earned its moniker as the city that never sleeps, and the show gives us glimpses of its labyrinthian nature, a place full of secrets despite the millions who live there.

Through the course of the first season, "The Changeling" shows us some of the city's hidden places. And even as things become more surreal and blurred as to what is possible, the sides of the city we see still seem plausible. The show celebrates how NYC contains multitudes, even when some of those multitudes have an insidious underbelly.

As "The Changeling" becomes more fantastical, it also takes bigger creative swings. Most of them land, by and large, but there will no doubt be moments that will have more than a few viewers wondering what the heck is going on. The show is intentional with this disorientation, however, and those who stay on for the ride will see how it all comes together.

For the most part, at least. Without getting into spoilers, the fairy tale is not finished by the end of the eighth and final episode, and the ending is more abrupt than I'd have liked. Here's to hoping the show gets picked up for another season, so we can follow Apollo and Emma on their odyssey through the liminal landscape of New York City, both driven by their intense terror for their son as well as their terrifying love for him.

/Film Rating: 8 out of 10

The first three episodes of "The Changeling" premiere Friday, September 8, 2023 on Apple TV+, followed by one episode weekly through October 13.