The Changeling Trailer: LaKeith Stanfield Stars In The Haunting Fairytale Series

Sometimes, you really should be careful what you wish for. Bookshelves all across the world are full of fairytales that have warned countless children about the dangers of sticking their nose in places they don't belong and messing with powers far beyond their understanding, but these stories typically contort themselves to wrap things up with a happy ending. But what about when adults are the ones in need of a little lesson of their own? The original Grimms' Fairy Tales took a much darker and more disturbing approach, melding fantasy with outright horror to get their point across. Well, welcome to the much more modern take on fairytales for grownups.

Apple TV+ has debuted our first look at "The Changeling," the eight-part series starring LaKeith Stanfield (who we previously crowned as our new genre king, which he looks dead set on confirming with this next project) that's based on author Victor LaValle's best-selling and critically acclaimed 2017 book. Set in New York City, the show follows Stanfield's Apollo Kagwa and Clark Backo as Apollo's lover and eventual wife Emmy Valentine. Upon her confrontation with a mysterious figure in a remote lagoon in Brazil and their tempting offer to grant her three wishes, Emmy returns home and builds a life with Apollo ... but with dire consequences to come.

Today's new trailer sure seems to deliver on the hype from the original novel of the same name, promising all the disturbing twists and turns from this story. Check out the footage below!