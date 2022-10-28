Venom Screenwriter Kelly Marcel Hopping In The Director's Chair For Venom 3
It looks like "Venom 3" is continuing the series' trend of having a new director for each installment, and that might be a good thing. That's because Deadline is reporting that Kelly Marcel, who has written both "Venom" and "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," will be taking over the director's spot for this trilogy closer.
And yes, you read that right. According to Deadline's insiders, "Venom 3" will close out the story of the troublesome symbiote and its journalist host, Eddie Brock, portrayed by Tom Hardy. The actor became more creatively involved in the franchise with 2021's sequel, co-writing the film's bonkers story with Marcel. It was announced back in June that he returned to the writer's chair for "Venom 3," although Marcel once again wrote the completed script. It is unclear when filming on the project will begin.
Marcel being chosen as the director of "Venom 3" is not surprising in the least bit. While Ruben Fleischer ("Venom") and Andy Serkis ("Venom: Let There Be Carnage") were both suitable directors, Marcel has been the consistent creative voice behind the films with her scripts. It would only make sense that she was responsible for wrapping up Venom and Eddie's goofy and bloody love story. Not only that, but she helped to introduce the characters into the multiverse of the MCU with their brief post-credits appearances in "Let There Be Carnage" and "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
What we know about Venom 3
As of right now, details on the film's plot remain scarce. By that, we mean there's almost nothing confirmed about what it is about so far. There's a chance that it could involve the aforementioned multiverse shenanigans — after all, Eddie apparently spent hours talking to a bartender from Earth-616 about Thanos and the Blip. He also now knows about the idea of Spider-Man, as he remarks about wanting to meet him before he and Venom get pulled back into their universe. Eddie racing around San Francisco and New York City trying to find his universe's version of Spider-Man could be an interesting idea for this film, but this is purely speculation.
No other cast members besides Hardy have been confirmed. However, that doesn't mean "Venom 3" could have an entirely new cast. Franchise mainstays Michelle Williams, Reid Scott, and Peggy Lu could theoretically return to wrap up their loose stories, while "Let There Be Carnage" hinted at Stephen Graham's character Mulligan being infected by the symbiote Toxin.
If the hiring of Marcel as director signals the near beginning of production, then "Venom 3" will likely arrive in theaters sometime in 2023 or 2024.