Venom Screenwriter Kelly Marcel Hopping In The Director's Chair For Venom 3

It looks like "Venom 3" is continuing the series' trend of having a new director for each installment, and that might be a good thing. That's because Deadline is reporting that Kelly Marcel, who has written both "Venom" and "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," will be taking over the director's spot for this trilogy closer.

And yes, you read that right. According to Deadline's insiders, "Venom 3" will close out the story of the troublesome symbiote and its journalist host, Eddie Brock, portrayed by Tom Hardy. The actor became more creatively involved in the franchise with 2021's sequel, co-writing the film's bonkers story with Marcel. It was announced back in June that he returned to the writer's chair for "Venom 3," although Marcel once again wrote the completed script. It is unclear when filming on the project will begin.

Marcel being chosen as the director of "Venom 3" is not surprising in the least bit. While Ruben Fleischer ("Venom") and Andy Serkis ("Venom: Let There Be Carnage") were both suitable directors, Marcel has been the consistent creative voice behind the films with her scripts. It would only make sense that she was responsible for wrapping up Venom and Eddie's goofy and bloody love story. Not only that, but she helped to introduce the characters into the multiverse of the MCU with their brief post-credits appearances in "Let There Be Carnage" and "Spider-Man: No Way Home."