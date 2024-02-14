Here's How Madame Web Connects To Sony's Spider-Man Movie Universe (Or Does It?)

Let's just say your Spidey-Sense better be tingling, because this article contains spoilers for "Madame Web."

It's not really on the same level as Nick Fury welcoming Tony Stark into a much wider world than he ever imagined, but "Madame Web" has now officially entered Sony's Spider-Man Universe. (Rest in pieces, "SPUMC.") The live-action shared universe may be built entirely around Spider-Man's rogues gallery and assorted supporting characters ... but it doesn't actually feature the famous Web-Crawler himself. Yeah, we're still trying to figure that one out. Whatever the case may be, this oddly cobbled-together franchise made up of both "Venom" movies and the disaster known as "Morbius" now has another ignominious addition to its ranks, and, well, it went about as badly as everyone expected. (For a more generous take on that, read /Film's review by Witney Seibold here.)

But with great power comes great responsibility, as some fictional dead guy you might've heard of once said, and the same certainly applies to how "Madame Web" teases its connections to the Spidey-shaped hole at the center of this universe. The movie, directed by S.J. Clarkson from a script credited to Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless (aka the team behind "Morbius") along with Claire Parker and Clarkson, packs in all sorts of Easter eggs, references, and even a direct connection or two that makes "Madame Web" much more indebted to Spider-Man than any of the previous standalone films before it. Do these actually work effectively? That's up for debate, but the bigger question probably ought to be: Wait, which Spidey is this meant to connect with in the first place? That's a bit trickier to unpack, but that's exactly what we're going to try to do.