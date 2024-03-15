Every Movie In The Wrong Turn Franchise Ranked

This might sound rude, but it's doubtful that the "Wrong Turn" films are anyone's ride-or-die franchise. In fact, when we did our own ranking of the 15 best horror movie franchises, the "Wrong Turn" property didn't even make the cut. And yet, despite the odds, seven "Wrong Turn" films (including a prequel and a reboot) have been released since 2003. That's a new "Wrong Turn" movie every three years on average! The series centers around a family of inbred cannibal mutants in Appalachia, leaning into every insulting cultural stereotype about mountain folk and turning it into a horror story. The "horrifying hillbilly" trope is nothing new, but the "Wrong Turn" series has become the grotesque poster child of the subgenre.

Against the better judgment of most, I have willingly watched all seven "Wrong Turn" films and ranked them here for your viewing pleasure. Let's throw out our maps, completely ignore our GPS, recklessly disregard any notions of sticking to the major highways, and take a wrong turn into this ludicrous series.