The Correct Order To Watch The Children Of The Corn Movies

Hello. Alright. Okay. You have opened this article because that headline offers a promise of the correct order to watch the sprawling "Children of the Corn" franchise, a horror series that spans nine films in the core canon, plus two completely separate remakes of the original (each re-telling the original Stephen King short story), for a grand total of 11 movies. Before you go any further, let this be your warning: This is one of the worst horror franchises out there, and even the best films in the series are largely unwatchable compared to other horror series with similar longevity. By planning to watch all "Children of the Corn" movies, you are planning to embark on several days' worth of headaches as you try to suss out "What the heck were they thinking?" with each entry. You're going to have a bad time.

Oh, wait. You're here because you want to have a bad time and enjoy immersing yourself in the most questionable and shoddily made horror movies imaginable? I know your kind too well. Welcome to the club.

The most impressive element of the "Children of the Corn" series is its refusal to die, even as it barely registers as a blip on the pop culture radar. Alas, there comes a time when every horror fan must confront this one. At some point, everyone realizes there are eleven movies about children who are influenced by an evil force in a cornfield to murder all adults in the vicinity. And that somehow, this premise extends to, once again, eleven movies. Horror fans must want to know what all the non-fuss is about as they see random entries from ages past pop up across various streaming services. How did they make so many? Why did they make so many?

If you're still in, here's the best way to watch these cursed movies.