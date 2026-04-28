10 Best Anime Shows Of All Time, According To IMDb

Even with the heavy asterisk that it only has two very new seasons out as of writing, it doesn't feel that wild to see "Frieren: Beyond Journey's End" on a list of the best anime of all time. Indeed, it was incredibly difficult for us not to rank just half of the first season as the best anime of 2024 back when it first aired.

In a piece /Film published that same year hailing "Frieren" as the perfect anime for "Lord of the Rings" fans, writer Rafael Motamayor aptly compared the series to its sister Madhouse series "One Punch Man," with regard to how it explores tropes of extraordinary powers and their subtle, psychological impact on the people who wield them. The titular character (voiced by Atsumi Tanezaki) is an elf of the classical fantasy tradition, most notably in her multi-thousand-year lifespan. The series begins, true to its title, right after a plot point that would serve as the end of most fantasy stories: Frieren and her party have just vanquished a great evil in the realm, a quest which took a decade of their lives. For her companions, it was the longest and single most consequential period in their relatively short lives — for Frieren, it may as well have been a few weeks' effort.

But as members of her party begin to drift away due to old age, she is struck by a sudden, existential urge to better understand ephemeral parts of herself and the world. Action and adventure are merely the background for a surprising elegiac tale. Bittersweet and beautiful, "Frieren" is meditative rather than didactic, even as it provokes one to think about those summer-camp friends or one-week coworkers who leave faint fingerprints on your life without a firm goodbye.