The Correct Order To Watch STEINS;GATE (Including The Companion Film And Visual Novels)

This post contains spoilers for the "Science Adventure" series.

Time travel, although a purely theoretical thought exercise that is often given a creative spin, can become pretty convoluted. The visual novel format is well-suited for exploring such temporal conundrums, as the reader can pace themselves accordingly while the story branches into varying timelines and their repercussions. A good example is Konami's "Time Hollow," where we slip into the shoes of Ethan Kairos, who can use a Hollow Pen to open portals to the past. Unfortunately, the results are as painful as they can get, as time paradoxes are impossible to resolve when faced with a ticking clock.

When someone is given a literal pen to control the flow of time, things are bound to get messy; but what about temporal inconsistencies caused by the push of a button? Welcome to the world of "STEINS;GATE," where the harmless delusions of a self-proclaimed "mad scientist" inadvertently bear fruit after he experiences a mundane lecture on time travel.

Although the visual novels in the "Science Adventure" series — which "STEINS;GATE" is a part of — act as the perfect entry point for beginners, the anime series is a much more palatable way of immersing yourself in this intensely complicated world. The starting point will always be Rintaro Okabe, who loves referring to himself by his "true name," Kyouma Hououin, and we can hinge on his experience to move forward or backward in time to experience the events in their entirety.

There is obviously no harm done if you end up watching the anime in one go, but a more curated watch order, followed by the visual novels, will help you appreciate the nuances of a series that does not shy away from tackling heady ideas about string theory and collapsable wormholes.