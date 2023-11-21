An Oral History Of Cowboy Bebop's English Dub – The Best Anime Dub Ever

Mike Lazzo ultimately selected "Cowboy Bebop' to premiere on Adult Swim rather than Toonami.

Jason DeMarco: I actually think it was a smart call. Because in the end we really didn't want to edit it anyway like we had to do with the other shows to make it kid-friendly — or, not kid-friendly, but appropriate to be able to air in the afternoon.

A handful of episodes ("Sympathy for the Devil," "Waltz for Venus," and "Cowboy Funk") were delayed on the initial airing in 2001 due to 9/11. However, DeMarco attests that it was never the first run of "Cowboy Bebop" that made it so popular, but its longevity as mandated by Mike Lazzo.

Jason DeMarco: For a decade it was [Lazzo's feeling that], "As long as we're on the air, I want 'Bebop' on the air." And it's not like it ever did amazing. Even the longer it was on the air, it always did the same. It always did pretty well. But I think the aggregate of it literally being in a hundred million homes at least once a week for 10 years straight is the same thing that happens to old reruns that end up going to Netflix and suddenly everyone discovers f***ing "Suits" or whatever. Like, "Oh my God, this show," whatever. I just think it was around long enough to build momentum because the people, not everyone saw it, but the people that saw it loved it, talked about it, went to cons, talked about it there, and then as time went on, it continued to keep getting exposed and that groundswell built until at some point we all woke up and it was considered an established classic.

By now, you've probably seen the name "Outlaw Star" pop a few times. It is a remarkably similar show to "Cowboy Bebop" — a 26-episode space Western anime, also produced by Sunrise. They both first aired in Japan in 1998, before being imported stateside by Cartoon Network for a 2001 debut (though "Outlaw Star" was first shown on Toonami, only appearing on Adult Swim later). The show is popular in its own right, but not quite the same modern classic "Cowboy Bebop" is. Since many of the English dub actors worked on both shows, I asked about how their experiences on "Outlaw Star" compared and their takes on why "Bebop" won this proverbial war.

Jason DeMarco: I love "Outlaw Star." I will say I think "Bebop" is a better-written show. I think the characters are a bit better defined, and I also think that the world feels a little more grounded in a way that's really cool. "Outlaw Star" is very consciously trying to be a space western and be a fun show.

Wendee Lee: "Outlaw Star" just blew my mind as to how esoteric and metaphysical it got with Leylines and crystals. Just the whole exploration of that show ended up being much heavier and deeper than I expected and right up my alley. I was eating that stuff up, just enjoyed it so much. I had such a good cast, and I kind of am in love with space art and planet art and images of Earth from space and all of that just is so mesmerizing, so magical, and I just loved being in those universes. Both of them. "Bepop" felt more plugged in with the relationships and "Outlaw Star" felt more like an exploration, like an exo exploration and internal exploration with "Bebop," until you came upon the next guest character, antagonist, challenge, gambling debt, you name it.

Jason DeMarco: I've worked with the director Mitsuru Hongo, who obviously directed "IGPX" for us. Hongo is a wonderful person, a very, very sweet man. I think his intention was just to have a super fun Wild West in space, and he succeeded. But I think "Bebop" and what Watanabe wanted to do with his project is a lot different than that.

Beau Billingslea: I narrated ["Outlaw Star"], and that one monologue, a lot of people tell me how it had a positive effect on their life: "A boy has the right to dream." [...] My only regret is it says, "A boy has the right to dream." So that cuts out the girls, right? So I wish it had said a child, maybe. "A child has the right to dream," so that it would include the girls. But as a voice actor, I just have to say the lines as written.

Jason DeMarco: Keep in mind maybe if we had run "Outlaw Star" for 10 years straight, [maybe] it would also have this huge following. Even though it only ran maybe three times in the U.S., it still has a pretty big following, considering. But I do think that "Bebop" does a few things a little bit better. There's some tonal shifts in "Outlaw Star" that are a little weird [...] there's some stuff that's less than stellar in that show. But overall it's still a great show. "Bebop" though, I would put more in line with stuff like "Ghost in the Shell" or "Evangelion," really very, very, very great TV. And I think "Outlaw Star" is just under it.

From their recollections, the dub cast of "Bebop" only realized how popular the show had gotten after their work on it was done. The convention circuit is an easy way for anime actors to boost their income and exposure; by coming face to face with so many fans, they get a first-hand look at the viewers' passion. Conventions were definitely key to the "Cowboy Bebop" dub cast discovering the fandom that had amassed.

Jason DeMarco: Steve would tell us about [the fandom], because at that point I was talking to Steve Blum twice a week doing voice records and hanging out with him. And whenever we went to L.A., we'd go to dinner and sometimes Ken [Iyadomi] would come along and Ken told us, "Man, the home video is really selling like crazy." And then they did the movie and that was basically because it did that well in the U.S. that they thought it had potential to make money as a movie, which it didn't, but they thought it did. And then going to cons [...] we would go to cons with Steve and do Toonami panels or whatever. But Steve Blum, and even after he has been on "Star Wars" shows, even now, one of the things he gets approached about the most is Spike.

Melissa Fahn (in "The Dub Sessions Remembered"): When I started doing "Wicked," because I was in the original Broadway company of "Wicked," and at the same time the movie was coming out, the "Cowboy Bebop" movie, and I had no idea how big, really, it was all getting. And I was coming out of the stage door one day [...] someone came up to me and said, "Oh my god, you were Edward in 'Cowboy Bebop.'" "Yeah, I was." Little did I know there was this following that had already started, that was 2003.

Beau Billingslea: We've had a lot of stories about people explaining that they were having a tough time in their life and someone introduced them to "Cowboy Bebop," and "Cowboy Bebop" helped them come out of their depression. So there's nothing better than that, to see or have it expressed what "Cowboy Bebop" meant to people, because it was real profound. I've had people come up in tears [and] express how impactful it was in a positive way in their life. Yeah. But I guess it was slowly materialized over time, like a Polaroid photo.

As they continue to attend cons and meet "Cowboy Bebop" fans years later, one routine they've developed (at least when the whole cast is present) is to do a live reading of episode 11, "Toys in the Attic," (it's only episode with just the main cast — McGlynn reads the stage direction). At least once, they've even swapped parts.

Wendee Lee: One time I asked Steve to switch parts with me and wanted him to read Faye, and he was like, "Really? Really?" I'm like, yeah, I wanted him to do it, just because Steve's so funny.

The cast agrees that if Kevin Seymour (who they remember as a quiet, sweet man with a rich inner life; "He was a forerunner of, I think, Americans understanding and knowing anime," Billingslea says) had known what an enduring success "Cowboy Bebop" would be, he would've made time to direct it himself. What would the dub have sounded like with him directing? We can only wonder.