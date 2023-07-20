The Creator Of Cowboy Bebop Is Making A New Show, And The Director Of John Wick Is Designing The Action

"Shinichirō Watanabe is simply one of the greatest living artists, and it's a dream come true to be able to collaborate with him on a new original series," said Jason DeMarco, SVP, Head of Anime and Action Series at Adult Swim. Watanabe himself was far more humble in his own statement, referring to the series as "a culmination of my career so far" before adding, "I hope you enjoy it."

The official synopsis for "Lazarus" reads as follows:

The year is 2052 — an era of unprecedented peace and prosperity prevails across the globe. The reason for this: mankind has been freed from sickness and pain. Nobel Prize winning neuroscientist Dr. Skinner has developed a miracle cure-all drug with no apparent drawbacks called Hapuna. Hapuna soon becomes ubiquitous ... and essential. However, soon after Hapuna is officially introduced, Dr. Skinner vanishes.Three years later, the world has moved on. But Dr. Skinner has returned — this time, as a harbinger of doom. Skinner announces that Hapuna has a short half-life. Everyone who has taken it will die approximately three years later. Death is coming for this sinful world — and coming soon.As a response to this threat, a special task force of five agents is gathered from across the world to save humanity from Skinner's plan. This group is called "Lazarus." Can they find Skinner and develop a vaccine before time runs out?

Watanabe, whose other famous works include "Samurai Champloo" (a personal favorite of mine when I was younger), has never been one to shy away from darker subject matter, so "Lazarus" ought to be very much in his wheelhouse, by the sound of it. Those in the San Diego area can get an early sneak peek at the series by attending the Adult Swim Festival's "Toonami On The Green" event this Saturday, July 22, 2023.