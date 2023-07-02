John Wick 4's Ending Was Inspired By A Classic Anime

Spoilers ahead for "John Wick: Chapter 4."

The "John Wick" films have always thrived on combining elements from wildly different works of cinema, be they classic noir films, Spaghetti Westerns, '80s shoot-em-ups, or even silent-era slapstick comedies. Just think of the sequence in "John Wick: Chapter 4" where John (Keanu Reeves) battles his way through an endless series of assassins up the Rue Foyatier only to be sent tumbling down all the way to the bottom of the stairs, and tell me it doesn't feel like a stunt straight out of a (really violent) Buster Keaton flick.

Out of the many influences on "Chapter 4," it's Japanese cinema that's perhaps the most obvious — from its casting of Japanese actor Hiroyuki Sanada and Japanese-British singer-songwriter Rina Sawayama as John's old ally Koji and his daughter Akira to the themes of honor and sacrifices it shares in common with countless Samurai films and anime series. Anime, in general, informs many a moment in the film, though perhaps none more so than the climactic scene in which John, having finally secured his freedom from the High Table, seemingly dies from the gunshot wounds inflicted upon him during his duel with his frenemy Caine (Donnie Yen), acting as a stand-in for the Marquis (a sumptuously snively Bill Skarsgård).

Speaking to Comic Book Movie, director Chad Stahelski confirmed what many "Cowboy Bebop" fans no doubt already suspected: that the image of John collapsing on the staircase in front of the Sacré-Cœur at sunrise was modeled after Spike Spiegel's similar demise in Hajime Yatate's classic anime. Stahelski explained: