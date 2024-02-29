This Is The Anime That Lord Of The Rings Fans Have Been Waiting For

(Welcome to Ani-time Ani-where, a regular column dedicated to helping the uninitiated understand and appreciate the world of anime.)

Fantasy is not a common genre in anime. Though most of the shows premiering each season have fantasy elements, they are mostly isekai that borrow more from JRPGs than literary fantasy and focus more on a power fantasy than an adventure. There are exceptions, of course, like "Ranking of Kings" and the Dungeons & Dragons campaign-turned-anime "Record of Lodoss War."

Now, we have a new anime that fully understands what makes fantasy unique and effective for storytelling. This is the anime fans of "Lord of the Rings" have been waiting for, a fantasy epic unlike any other — "Frieren: Beyond Journey's End."

The premise is simple: the Demon King has been slayed and the party of heroes who defeated him return home. Their 10-year-long adventure meant a significant journey that eternally bound the group in friendship and love. The party's mage, an immortal elf named Frieren, barely registered the epic adventure as more than just a leisurely walk around the block. When one of the heroes dies of old age decades later, Frieren is hit by the realization that not only will she outlive her friends but she didn't make much effort to know them. That pushes Frieren toward a new adventure with a new party.

From there, "Frieren: Beyond's Journey" becomes a poignant, beautifully told fantasy story tailor-made for fans of "Lord of the Rings" and Dungeons & Dragons. Make no mistake, this is a masterpiece of animation in the making.

So grab your adventuring party, read a grimoire or two, and let's set out on the wonderful adventure that is "Frieren: Beyond Journey's End."