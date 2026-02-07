One Piece Anime: Everything You Need To Know To Start Watching The Series

So, you decided to start watching "One Piece." That means you've either listened to that one friend who obsessively preaches the gospel of Eiichiro Oda's masterpiece, gotten caught in the hype of one of the all-time best-selling mangas, or you're doubtful that Netflix's live-action "One Piece" adaptation will cover the whole story Just don't let any naysayers persuade you from not embarking upon this wonderful pirate adventure.

What's that? You don't want to follow our "One Piece" watch order and want to jump right into the next episode with only the necessary context to follow the story from there? Well, that is a mighty task! But you're in luck, because "One Piece" happens to be on hiatus until April 5, 2026. That means you still have about two months from the time of writing to prepare before you start watching this anime live.

It is, as you'd imagine, quite hard to summarize the previous 1,155 episodes of the "One Piece" anime in a single article, much less even attempt to do justice to their many story arcs and characters both big and small. How does one even begin to write about the show's dramatic character development, tonal shifts, big lore reveals, humor, and all the weird little things that make this series the beloved anime that it is?

Well, it might be a foolish endeavor, but I'm going to give it a try anyway. Here are all the important things you need to know if you want to start watching "One Piece." Obviously, there will be heavy spoilers ahead for the entire story so far.