Netflix's One Piece Season 3 Is Confirmed, But How Long Will The Series Last?

If "One Piece" is destined to stop before it reaches the end of the story, it's worth speculating where it could (or should) end. Arguably, the most important thing is that the show needs to find a place that can give it the most satisfying stopping point possible, while still being early enough in the narrative that getting there doesn't become prohibitively expensive.

That means the absolute latest the show could theoretically finish is with Marineford, as it comes right before a timeskip where the story all but stops for two years in-universe. The problem with this is that Marineford is both a hugely expensive and expansive story arc with a battle bigger than any in the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy. The other problem is that Marineford ends on a rather sour note, a moment of defeat for our characters — so not exactly the point where you want to end the show.

If not that, then the next obvious place to stop the story is Water 7 and Enies Lobby. For me, this would be the best case scenario. Enies Lobby is one of the best story arcs in the entire series: It's the moment Nico Robin fully becomes a member of the Straw Hats, the moment Luffy goes from being a small-time but still mighty pirate to grabbing the attention of the entire world, and the moment "One Piece" becomes about more than just a group of friends going on their own little adventure. Stopping here means the audience is left to wonder and imagine just where the story goes next (a perfect selling point for the anime and manga) while still being a rather satisfactory end to the story of the Straw Hats (at least the ones who joined up to that point) coming together as a group.

Given that season 3 is all but guaranteed to cover Alabasta, it will arguably have to cover some of the next storyline because eight episodes on a single arc is simply too long (especially for the pace the show has taken so far). The most likely scenario is that season 3 will get us up to the very start of Skypeia or shortly before it, while season 4 gets us to Water 7 and where everything starts to go wrong for the Straw Hats. This gives the fifth season the chance to conclude the story in a grandiose way. We'll have to wait and see, but in the meantime, season 3 of "One Piece" drops on Netflix in 2026.