Netflix's One Piece Season 2 Trailer Passes The Anime Adaptation's Hardest Challenge Yet

Adapting manga and anime to live-action is one of the most foolish endeavors there is. As if animation in general wasn't already visually distinct enough to lose a lot in translation, most manga and anime that are popular enough to get a live-action adaptation simply have too big a scope and too fantastical a visual style for live-action to get anywhere near to replicating it. Of course, there are exceptions, with many a Japanese adaptation ("Rurouni Kenshin," "Kingdom") being surprisingly good. That being said, there's been no bigger surprise when it comes to a live-action adaptation of a manga than "One Piece." This is a show that simply understands the characters created by Eiichiro Oda and perfectly translates them to live-action.

Still, it's one thing to have human actors portray human characters on stage faithfully, and another thing entirely to capture the world of "One Piece." That's because the show is set in a fantastical world where virtually anything goes. The story follows Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), a boy who dreams of becoming King of the Pirates and finding a legendary treasure known as the One Piece. This is a world filled with Devil Fruits that grant people extraordinarily weird powers — Luffy's, for instance, is having the properties of rubber à la Reed Richards, and we've also met a clown that can chop up his body into pieces at will — but that's just the start.

Where the first season of "One Piece" did a good job of introducing the world and various big players, season 2 — which is reportedly adapting the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island arcs — has a whole lot more to deal with, from introducing the beloved fan-favorite talking reindeer Tony Tony Chopper to actual giants. Thankfully, the first trailer for season 2 of "One Piece" is out, and if it's anything to go by, the show already passed its biggest challenge yet.