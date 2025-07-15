One Piece Just Aired The Saddest Anime Episode Of 2025, And Fans Are Losing It

This is a show with some extremely emotional episodes, but none get half as emotionally devastating as episode 1,136. It even recontextualizes one of the show's finest episodes by showing Kuma didn't just obliterate the Straw Hats when they first fought for fun, but to teach them, and help them get better. Kuma silently placed all his hopes on Luffy and helped him become the man he is today.

That's the key to why this episode is so powerful. It's not enough to just give audiences a sad story they can cry over. Rather, it's the fact that Kuma's life, for how sad it was, touched every aspect of the world of "One Piece" that makes it such a tragedy. Kuma never thought he deserved to live, or that anyone benefitted from him being here. As Dr. Vegapunk tells him right before taking away his will, "To live is to cause others trouble," and Kuma's death will be trouble for everyone who has ever loved him — and there are many, many people who did. What was originally introduced as just a hulking, silent monster was a hero, a revolutionary, a friend, a king, a pastor, a father, and a martyr. He helped save countless lives, even when he was forced into working for the Marines. He became a liberator of slaves during the God Valley Incident. He helped fight injustice with the Revolutionary Army and Luffy's dad. He's the reason the Straw Hat Pirates are alive. And in his very last act of free will, he asks to be programmed to protect the Straw Hats' ship until they get back to it, committing one last act of selflessness to help them on their journey.

Oda's greatest skill as a writer is connecting dots the readers never thought were meant to go together. He can and has woven a detailed, vast thread of lore and history, and with episode 1,136, it becomes clear that Kuma is close to the center of it all. Fans are losing their minds over the episode, and if you take a quick glance at YouTube, you'll see dozens of people crying their eyes out reacting to it. Even after a quarter of a century, even after more than 1,100 episodes, "One Piece" can still shock audiences.