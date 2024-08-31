The Correct Order To Watch One Piece (Including The Movies)

Few works of modern fiction have the kind of legendary reputation or the wealth of stories as "One Piece." Whether the original manga by Eiichiro Oda or the anime adaptation of the same name, "One Piece" has outlasted many of its would-be successors and several of the titles it inspired.

"One Piece" follows Monkey D. Luffy, a young boy who dreams of becoming king of the pirates and finding the titular One Piece, a legendary treasure left behind by the previous pirate king, Gold Roger. To achieve his dreams, Luffy sets out to assemble a crew and navigate the Grand Line, a treacherous ocean route home to many dangers, and occasionally gets involved in toppling local governments and inciting revolutions.

The animated "One Piece" adaptation is so good it's transcended mediums and even became the rare anime to get a live-action remake that is actually genuinely good. Still, the length of this adventure is without a doubt the most daunting aspect of getting into "One Piece," with the 27-year-old manga and also the 25-year-old anime being both over 1,100 chapters and episodes each. It takes a gargantuan effort to get into the story, especially if you include the films. (There are almost as many "One Piece" movies as there are "Pokémon" films!) That's not even accounting for filler episodes and arcs that are original to the anime series.

With that in mind, if you're trying to get into "One Piece" and you aren't sure where to start, or what to skip, this guide is for you.