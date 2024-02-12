One Piece's Big Power-Up Was Influenced By A Classic Hanna-Barbera Cartoon

Anime power-ups are a trope as old as time, bringing excitement to the heat of battle, freshness to the hero (or villain) and their attacks. They also teach young readers and viewers that through training they can grow bigger and stronger — or in the case of Luffy's Gear 5 in "One Piece," they can turn into cartoon chaos gods.

Ever since "Astro Boy" introduced the idea of characters with different levels of power, authors have tried to introduce new and cooler ways to have their characters evolve. Mecha shows like "Mazinger Z" had their giant robots gain upgrades over time. "Sailor Moon" and other magical girl anime added their own spin with the guardians getting boosts to their power while also getting shiny suits. "Digimon" had evolutions that gave characters physical transformations. Of course, there's the seminal anime power-up — the Super Saiyan form from "Dragon Ball Z." Inspired by Bruce Lee, the form became one of the biggest pieces of anime iconography ever, and has become part of American pop culture lexicon.

After over 1000 episodes, "One Piece" reached its own Super Saiyan moment. While we had seen Luffy do "Gear" power-ups before, they were never proper transformations — until now. The latest power-up was a huge and wild moment in both the manga and the anime, but it didn't come without some controversy. Some fans didn't care for the way Gear 5 radically changes Luffy's physicality and turns him into a, well, cartoon character complete with rubber hose animation. But the thing is, Luffy was always more than a bit looney, and Gear 5 was just the right time for its creator to channel a classic Hanna-Barbera cartoon.