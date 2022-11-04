One Piece Film Red Showcases Luffy's New Transformation For The First Time

The manga chapter in which Luffy first unlocks his "Gear 5" indicates that this is his true form, with those witnessing it believing it signaled the return of the legendary "Joy Boy." For those unfamiliar, Joy Boy is one of the most mysterious characters in "One Piece," with the character and his exploits lost to history. Even the former Pirate King Gol D. Roger, who set off the main events of the series when it first began publication 25 years ago, wished to have met or been born in the same period in which Joy Boy was alive.

Joy Boy's exploits revolve around his attempts to free the entire world from oppression, a recurring theme of Luffy's exploits throughout "One Piece." The real name of Joy Boy isn't known, but it serves as a title for others to take on who have the power to help free the world. The manga has even gone so far as to reveal that Joy Boy had the same devil fruit powers as Luffy, making this transformation all the more impactful. Even more interesting is that Joy Boy's treasure is meant to be on the last island in the series, known as "Laugh Tale," where Gol D. Roger famously said the titular one piece is before his execution.

Putting all these pieces together, it's clear that this new (and likely final) transformation Luffy has signals that the massive 25-plus year-long story of "One Piece" is nearing its end. While "Film Red" may not be canon, it's the inclusion of this still very new transformation shows that Luffy may be getting ready to wrap his story up and finally find the one piece.