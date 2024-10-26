The 25 Strongest Anime Characters Ever, Ranked

Power-scaling has existed in anime since the birth of the medium. It's natural to want to pit characters from the same series against each other to see who emerges at the top, and these comparisons often extend beyond one story and eclipse genres. To discern which characters are the strongest can be a bit tricky, as strength comes in many forms: While some interpret it as pure physical prowess, others take magic abilities — both innate and learned — into consideration to rework the definition of "powerful." /Film's anime experts have banded together to create the ultimate ranking of the 25 strongest anime characters, keeping a wide range of factors in mind, including non-traditional interpretations of strength that go beyond combat-focused skills or the good old perks that come with immortality or omnipotence.

Due to the sheer volume of characters who embody strength in one form or another, some names have inevitably not made the list, but are worth shouting out nonetheless. For instance, someone like Yogiri Takatou from "My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered" is the strongest within their fictional universe, as he wields the ability to kill anyone by simply uttering the word "die" or any iteration of that sentiment. Similarly, Kurumi Tokisaki from "Date A Live" also fits the bill with her astounding ability to remain unmatched in battle, sporting skills like time manipulation and transformative clones to tip the odds in her favor. This article would never end if every anime character who measures up to the subjective definition of "strongest" gets listed, so our aim is to gauge characters with varying shades of power and how it affects the fictional universes they come from.

It's also important to note that the absence of a character on this list does not automatically mean that they're lacking in strength. For example, Naturo Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha are both strong ninjas, but their respective arcs in "Naruto" have proven time and again that strengths and weaknesses are relative, and that power levels constantly morph and shift. Similarly, someone like Sukuna Ryomen might emerge as the strongest antagonist in a shonen anime like "Jujutsu Kaisen," but non-cursed energy users like Toji Fushiguro or Maki Zenin have proven themselves capable enough to withstand the strongest attacks from cursed spirits or sorcerers.

So buckle up for a fun ride as we explore the power levels and limitations of the most impressively strong, overpowered anime characters within the medium, and where they rank when pitted against one another.