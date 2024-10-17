Marvel Is Merging Two Of Its Most Popular Heroes Into One Character In A New Comic Book Series

Marvel's new "Ultimate" universe has been a success since it launched last year. Set in a similar but different timeline, "Ultimate Marvel" is a great on-ramp for new readers, with higher stakes, wilder experimentation, and a much lighter backlog.

The one-shot "Ultimate Universe: One Year In" #1 is coming this December. Marking the almost one-year anniversary since Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto's "Ultimate Spider-Man" launched in January, "One Year In" will "set the stage" for "Ultimate Marvel," Year Two.

At New York Comic-Con, Marvel confirmed a new hero will be debuting in "One Year In" — Ultimate Wolverine, who will spin-off into an ongoing series come January 2025. "Ultimate Wolverine" will be written by Chris Condon (writer of Western-horror-noir comic "That Texas Blood") and drawn by Alessandro Cappuccio ("Moon Knight"). See the cover for "Ultimate Wolverine" #1 below:

Marvel Comics

The synopsis for "Ultimate Wolverine" reads as such:

"In order to maintain control of their corner of the Maker's world, three members of his council — Magik, Colossus, and Omega Red — deploy their most lethal asset: The Winter Soldier! But WHO is the weapon behind the mask?"

What? Yup, you read that right. It appears the Ultimate Winter Soldier is Logan, not Bucky Barnes; Wolverine and the Winter Soldier are one-and-the-same.

As for the rest of that synopsis; the world of "Ultimate Marvel" was created by the Maker (an evil variant of Reed Richards). He altered history so no superheroes would arise; only those part of his ruling council got powers, and he divided the world up among them. The Rasputin family and Omega Red, naturally, got Russia. See the full "Ultimate Marvel" world map below:

Marvel Comics

This change is evident in Capuccio's Ultimate Wolverine's redesign; the suit is colored red-and-black, with a Soviet Star (like the one etched on the Winter Soldier's bionic arm) stretching across the torso. The look combines Russian iconography while still resembling the classic Wolverine costume. The major change is the mask on the lower half of his face. Condon explained: "If you look at that mask, there's a muzzle on [Wolverine], and that's because he's wild."