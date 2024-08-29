Marvel Explains How A Fantastic Four Hero Became Doctor Doom In Ultimates #4 [Exclusive Comic Preview]

Solicitations for "Ultimates" #4 tease the following synopsis:

"Doom's years of torture at the hands of the Maker finally catch up to him in this secret history of the real Reed Richards! And tensions rise among the Ultimates when Doom might be more fixated on re-creating the life he should have had than the life he's got..."

The primary cover of #4 (see above) shows Doom's discarded mask and four lab mice, each with one of the Fantastic Four's powers. Reed's inability to let go of the past he never experienced has been foreshadowed. In "Ultimates" #1, Tony and Doom viewed video files the Maker had stored and saw the classic Marvel heroes as they should have been, themselves included. Doom's experiments with the mice were also teased in the promo issue "Free Comic Book Day 2024: Ultimate Universe/Spider-Man."

Marvel Comics

The first page of "Ultimates" #4, structured as four thin rectangular panels stacked on top of each other, opens with a flashback. It begins with a glimpse at Reed's early childhood, where his genius is recognized. It then shifts to the not-to-be Fantastic Four making their voyage into outer space before moving onto Doom watching a video of the 616 Fantastic Four (as words he said to Tony in "Ultimates" #1 play in his mind). The bottom panel brings us to the present, where Tony walks into Doom's lab.

Marvel Comics

The subsequent three pages follow the same rhythm and layout; each page has four panels and four stories. Will the entire issue be told like this? It's an effective way to juxtapose past and present.

Page 2 opens with Reed meeting Ben Grimm when they were college roommates, then years later, Reed tells Ben to launch their rocket. Next Doom approaches the Maker's time travel device, the "Immortus Engine," and remembers himself and Tony agreeing that it's off-limits for their mission back in "Ultimates" #1. In the present, Tony grills Doom about his absence from their recent missions. (Indeed, Doom did not appear in "Ultimates" #2 or #3.)

Marvel Comics

Page 3 shows Reed meeting Susan Storm, then cuts to the rocket finally blasting off. Reed Doom touches the Immortus Engine, presumably leading to the present day panel where Tony asks why Doom is wearing gloves and he explains that he burned them.

Marvel Comics

Page 4 (the last Marvel shared with /Film) shows Reed pitching the space flight mission and then the rocket breaking Earth's orbit. Doom is shown watching the events of the second panel on the third. Have the other flashbacks been videos of 616 Reed that Doom was watching or his own memories? In either case, he's clearly fixated on the past and admits as such to Tony.

Marvel Comics

In Marvel Comics, the "Negative Zone" is a parallel universe composed of anti-matter; the Fantastic Four often visit it and the Zone's alien ruler, Annihilus, is one of their greatest enemies. Reed-Doom probably knows this if he has been studying his counterparts. Is he being cheeky describing his despair as such, and will he wind up dragging his Ultimate teammates into that Negative Zone with him? We'll know soon.

"Ultimates" #4 will be available at comic stores and digital retailers on Wednesday, September 4, 2024.