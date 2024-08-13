Doctor Doom Unmasked: Victor Von Doom's Scarred Face In Marvel Comics, Explained

Doctor Victor Von Doom, archenemy of the Fantastic Four and the greatest villain of Marvel Comics, is making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in 2026's "Avengers: Doomsday." In case you've been mercifully offline since San Diego Comic-Con 2024, the MCU's Doom will be played by former Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr.

I think this is a poor choice for many reasons. One of them is that the film will doubtlessly make a big deal out of Doom sharing the same face as Tony Stark. (I presume there's some multiverse nonsense going on here.) That makes Doom's face central, whereas a big part of Doom's character is that he's not supposed to be seen unmasked. He wears an iron mask because beneath it, his face is heavily scarred. (There's a reason many call Doom the original Darth Vader.)

Doom's physical scars are intertwined with his psychological ones. As a college student, Doom built a machine to visit the "nether realm." (He yearned to contact his mother, Cynthia Von Doom, who had been damned to Hell for practicing witchcraft.) When he tested the machine, it blew up in his face. Insult was literally added to injury because Doom's classmate, a young Reed Richards, had warned him his calculations were slightly off. Doom didn't check them over because of his own arrogance and paid the price.

Doom hates Reed because he blames him for his scarring, telling himself Richards must have sabotaged the machine. Deep down, though, he knows the accident really happened because Reed was right and he was wrong. Doom has to deny this proof someone is smarter than him, just like he denies evidence of his imperfect appearance with the mask. But how imperfect is that?

Legendary artist Jack Kirby, Doom's co-creator, offered this drawing of Doom unmasked:

Jack Kirby

Wait, you're wondering — that's supposed to be a man with heavy scarring? Look again and you'll notice a slight scar on Doom's right cheek. You may have overlooked it, but Doom didn't.