Marvel's Ultimates #5 Introduces A Classic Avenger – With A Very Welcome Twist [Exclusive Preview]

Marvel Comics' new "Ultimate" universe is now knee-deep in its publication, but that shouldn't scare new readers into missing out on "Ultimates" by Deniz Camp.

Set in a version of the Marvel Universe ("Earth-6160") where everything went wrong because of the evil Maker, "Ultimates" follows some familiar heroes trying to build the superhero team the world deserves. Many of these new "Ultimate" heroes have familiar names, but very different backgrounds. Last month's "Ultimates" #4 depicted how this Reed Richards, robbed of his family and future by the Maker, became a heroic Doctor Doom, not Mister Fantastic. The soon-to-publish "Ultimates" #5 (drawn by Juan Frigeri) is making ground-up changes to Hawkeye.

"Ultimates" is the most radical book Marvel's publishing right now — and Camp knows what he's doing. His breakout hit at Image Comics, "20th Century Men," reimagined the Soviet-Afghan War in a world where superpowers had superhero soldiers. Camp has brought that same critique of the American Empire to "Ultimates," even if the United States doesn't really exist in this world anymore (long story — just know you can blame the Maker).

In "Ultimates" #2, Captain America had to reckon with how the ethos of America isn't freedom, it's profit. "Ultimates" #3 reimagined She-Hulk; she's not Jennifer Walters, but a Pacific Islander named Lejori Zakaria. This She-Hulk is a Gamma mutate because the U.S. military chose her people's land to test Gamma bombs and wrote off the indigenous population as disposable.

Marvel has shared an exclusive preview of the first four pages of "Ultimates" #5 with /Film. The issue looks similar to "Ultimates" #3 because Ultimate Hawkeye is a Native-American man, not blond-haired, blue-eyed Clint Barton. It's a fitting change; the name "Hawkeye" comes from James Fenimore Cooper's often-adapted novel "The Last of the Mohicans," a colonialist text all about the displacement of Native Americans. Plus, Marvel needs Native heroes besides Maya Lopez/Echo.

Ultimate Hawkeye has a familiar purple-blue costume with a bow-and-arrow, but he wears his hair in a braid and mohawk with feathers, visual signifiers that emphasize his Native heritage. The cover of "Ultimates" #5 shows Hawkeye reflected by Captain America's shield; he looks boxed in around the shield's heart, for Native genocide is the original sin of that white star.

