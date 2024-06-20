The Boys Season 4 Calls To Mind A Classic Marvel Comic

Spoilers for "The Boys" season 4 ahead.

It's well-established on "The Boys" by now that Homelander (Antony Starr) was raised like a lab rat. As a test tube baby created by the Vought International corporation to be the world's greatest superhero, he grew up around scientists who were cold and terrified of him. To test the limits of his power, he had to endure torturous "exams" like being set on fire and or having a drill pressed against his head. Both Homelander's powers and his evil are the result of nurture, not nature.

His longing for love is why Homelander lets Vought execs like Madelyn Stillwell (Elisabeth Shue) and Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Epositio) wield power over him, and why when Homelander met his biological father, Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), he approached like a simpering puppy. It's also the reason that Homelander wants to be involved in the life of his own son, Ryan (Cameron Crovetti): to ensure that Ryan doesn't grow up without a father the way he did. Too bad Homelander has no idea how to be a dad.

We've gotten glimpses of Homelander's childhood sprinkled throughout the show (and viral marketing, see below).

Season 4 finally brings the adult Homelander back to where it all started. In episode 4, "Wisdom of the Ages," Homelander pays the lab where he grew up a visit (at the urging of his other self in the mirror). He tortures the lab employees one-by-one, putting one in the oven where he once stood — only the scientist isn't as indestructible as Homelander. He walks out covered in their blood, leaving project lead Barbara (Nancy Lenehan) locked in his old room surrounded by corpses.

Homelander's backstory, and his seeking vengeance, call to mind another tortured superhero: Wolverine, who had his time as a lab animal show in Barry Windsor-Smith's 1991 "Weapon X."